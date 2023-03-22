Positively Georgia
Tips For Better Sleep with Lifestyle Expert, Megan Thomas Head

Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here with a few tips for getting better sleep.
By Atlanta News First staff
Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here with a few tips for getting better sleep. For more information, visit www.bourbonblondeblog.com. Sponsored By: Bourbon Blonde Blog

Google Nest

Try the Google Nest Learning Thermostat. It has the nostalgia of an old-school thermostat with modern, smart design. It learns the temperatures you like, and you can control it from anywhere using the Google Home app.

Honeywell

Improve the air quality in your room with an air purifier. The Honeywell InSight HPA5300 air purifier does a great job at reducing allergens and particles like dust, pollen, pet dander, and smoke.

COOP

Coop Home Goods is a leading digitally native designer and marketer of the first fully adjustable pillow and ingeniously designed bedding that meets the unique needs of every type of sleeper. For more information, visit www.coophomegoods.com.

