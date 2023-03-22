Positively Georgia
Authorities identify Tucker woman in 1993 cold case

Cold case graphic.
Cold case graphic.(MGN)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in DeKalb County are set to announce a major breakthrough in a 30-year-old homicide case involving a Tucker woman.

During a press conference scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office is expected to reveal the woman’s identity and provide insight into the investigation.

The development comes after a $500K grant was made to the district attorney’s office to help identify John Does.

Atlanta News First has your live coverage.

