Whataburger to open newest location in Gwinnett County

(LM Otero | AP)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUFORD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Whataburger Buford will be opening Thursday, March 23 at 2925 Buford Dr, close to the Mall of Georgia.

This is the third area restaurant in the Peach State following the successful opening of Kennesaw and Woodstock locations.

Whataburger’s opening brings up to 150 local jobs and fresh high-quality food.

This location will be drive-thru only for the first few weeks and is expected to allow guests inside to dine, place online and curbside orders as new services become available.

Their normal hours of operation are 24 hours a day 7 days a week, closed on Christmas Day.

They serve breakfast from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. and offer a variety of different sauces from their signature fancy and spicy ketchup that is sold at your local Krogers, Walmart and other grocery stores across the state.

“We are so appreciative of the warm welcome we have received from the community and encourage locals to pay a visit to their new hometown restaurant for our extensive menu of bold flavors,” said Operating Partner Willette Stephens, who will oversee the restaurant. “For those that have never tried Whataburger before, we suggest starting with the #1 namesake burger. It’s prepared on a large, five-inch bun with a fresh 100% beef patty, with tomato, lettuce, pickles, diced onions and mustard. Of course, all menu items can be made to order, just like you like it!”

Whataburger is expected to bring more than 50 restaurants to the Atlanta area within the next 5 years, coming soon locations listed below:

  • 503 Lakeland Plaza, Cumming, Ga. 30040
  • 900 Pavilion Pkwy, Monroe, Ga. 30656
  • 10106 Alcovy Rd, Covington, Ga. 30014
  • SEQ – Scenic Hwy N & North Rd SW, Snellville, Ga. 30078
  • 15 Wallace Blvd, Dawsonville, Ga. 30534

