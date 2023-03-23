1996 murder of UGA student’s baby finally solved

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A cold case that has haunted Georgia for decades has finally been solved.

Investigators in Athens say a University of Georgia student, who later died by suicide, is responsible for the murder of her baby on the school’s campus.

“I don’t know how you explain. You get the word that it’s over, but it’s really not,” said Chuck Horton, former University of Georgia Police Chief.

One of the worst days of Horton’s career was finding a baby boy dead in a bathroom at a University of Georgia dorm. The baby had barely taken his first breath, Horton says, only to be murdered.

“Very rare to see this much trauma in the murder of a child,” he said.

Questions like who did it and why have haunted Horton and the Athens community for decades, until now.

According to police documents, DNA evidence points fingers at the mother, Kathryn Grant. Grant was a student at UGA and after the baby’s death, left school and relocated to South Carolina.

She committed suicide in 2004.

“I think a lot of the community felt like they were the child’s family too,” said Cameron Jay, a former UGA student and host of

Classic Crime podcast.

Jay says hundreds of listeners reached out to him about the news and the closure they now feel.

“But there’s also I feel in the classic city today a deep sense of sadness, a deep sense of sadness for the loss of the infant of course, but also a deep sense of sadness for even the mother of this situation,” Jay said.

Horton hopes if there’s anything we learn from this tragedy, it’s this:

“I just hope people who are struggling would try to get help. Reach out to somebody, there’s somebody that will help you. You don’t have to do this,” he said.

A UGA spokesperson sent Atlanta News First this statement:

“I am appreciative of the dedication of all of the personnel involved in this effort – both those who work at the UGA Police Department and our partners, such as the scientists at Othram, Inc.

However, while I recognize the significance of closing this case, I have to simultaneously acknowledge the heartbreaking nature of the tragedy that took place. I think it’s absolutely vital not to lose sight of that. I was a patrol officer in Athens when this occurred in 1996. I am keenly aware of the attention the case generated over the years, and I have been moved by the outpouring of concern and care from the UGA community and beyond.

Our ability to close the case represents an important development and was facilitated by the combined efforts of two generations of police officers and detectives: those who responded directly after the initial event and investigated it then, and the follow-up efforts of detectives in the intervening decades – and especially over the last two years. In the end, the technology that was needed to solve the case did not exist in 1996, but there is no doubt that the exhaustive groundwork performed by the original investigative team was vital to bringing about this conclusion.”

