COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - two dogs have died as a result of an apartment fire in Clayton County.

The building burned on the 5800 block of Riverdale Road in College Park. There is no word of any other fatalities or injuries at this time.

#Update: Unfortunately, two dogs have died as a result of the fire. The Clayton County Police Department and the... Posted by Clayton County Police Department on Thursday, March 23, 2023

