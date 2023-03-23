Positively Georgia
8 defendants denied bond for public safety training center protests

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Eight of the defendants arrested for the protests at the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center have been denied bond.

The defendants were arrested after protests near the site turned violent earlier this month. The site has been the subject of much public scrutiny; protestor Manuel Teran was shot and killed after police say they fired on a Georgia State Patrol Trooper. Teran’s family says their hands were raised when they were shot.

The other defendants’ bonds range from $5,000 to $25,000.

