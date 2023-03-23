Arrest made in Douglasville arson case

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager has been arrested in connection with a Douglasville arson case.

The fire was set just before 6 p.m. at 1501 Fall Creek Trace in Douglasville March 8. A playground was damaged by the fire.

The boy was arrested March 22 and is being charged with arson, according to Douglas County Fire Chief Dr. Miles Allen.

“We are thankful to the citizens who came forth to help solve this case and we hope this sends a message that arson will not be tolerated in Douglas County,” Allen said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.