Atlanta police looking for people of interest in carjacking

The persons of interest in a carjacking at Campbellton Plaza.
The persons of interest in a carjacking at Campbellton Plaza.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying people of interest in a carjacking on Feb. 26.

Two men approached a victim around 8:30 p.m. as he was using an ATM at 2098 Campbellton Road SW. They held him at gunpoint and took his car. The car was recovered the next day.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

