Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Body found in Athens-Clarke County woods identified as that of missing woman

(WXIX)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A body found in the woods of Athens-Clarke County has been identified.

The body has been identified as 38-year-old Adriana Castenada. Her body was found just before 10:45 a.m. March 21 near Maple Forge Drive and Lavender Road.

Castenada was first reported missing March 7. A cause of death has yet to be determined.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Harrison at 762-400-7361 or david.harrison@accgov.com.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This 2016 photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a...
CDC: 12 cases of deadly fungus spreading at an alarming reported in Georgia
Mugshot photo of Brent Harris
Georgia doctor accused of illegally viewing confidential medical records
Kawana Jenkins
Fulton County detention officer accused of inappropriate behavior with inmate
DeKalb Police say a homeowner shot and killed an intruder early Thursday morning in Decatur.
Homeowner reportedly shoots, kills intruder in DeKalb County
police seize 20 kilos of cocaine in Douglas Co.
Police seize drugs worth $500K, guns and cash in Douglas County house

Latest News

Man arrested in connection with April 2022 College Park murder
Potential witness to fire in Douglas County
Arrest made in Douglasville arson case
The persons of interest in a carjacking at Campbellton Plaza.
Atlanta police looking for people of interest in carjacking
CleanupJCC_042122_WWNY
College Park to host citywide community clean-up on March 25