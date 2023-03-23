Body found in Athens-Clarke County woods identified as that of missing woman

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A body found in the woods of Athens-Clarke County has been identified.

The body has been identified as 38-year-old Adriana Castenada. Her body was found just before 10:45 a.m. March 21 near Maple Forge Drive and Lavender Road.

Castenada was first reported missing March 7. A cause of death has yet to be determined.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Harrison at 762-400-7361 or david.harrison@accgov.com.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.