Body found in Athens-Clarke County woods identified as that of missing woman
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A body found in the woods of Athens-Clarke County has been identified.
The body has been identified as 38-year-old Adriana Castenada. Her body was found just before 10:45 a.m. March 21 near Maple Forge Drive and Lavender Road.
Castenada was first reported missing March 7. A cause of death has yet to be determined.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Harrison at 762-400-7361 or david.harrison@accgov.com.
