Body pulled from retention pond in Doraville, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Doraville Police recovered the body of an unidentified person in a retention pond Thursday.

The pond is located near I-285 at 4215 Carver Circle.

Officials told Atlanta News First that a construction worker found the body around 11:50 a.m. and reported it to the police.

Doraville Police, Doraville Medical Examiner, and officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to the call.

It is unclear if the death is considered suspicious or accidental.

The victim has yet to be identified.

Atlanta News First is working to learn more details surrounding this ongoing death investigation.

