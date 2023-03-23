Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Body pulled from retention pond in Doraville, police say

Body found near Carver Dr. in Doraville
Body found near Carver Dr. in Doraville(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Doraville Police recovered the body of an unidentified person in a retention pond Thursday.

The pond is located near I-285 at 4215 Carver Circle.

Officials told Atlanta News First that a construction worker found the body around 11:50 a.m. and reported it to the police.

Doraville Police, Doraville Medical Examiner, and officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to the call.

It is unclear if the death is considered suspicious or accidental.

The victim has yet to be identified.

Atlanta News First is working to learn more details surrounding this ongoing death investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This 2016 photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a...
CDC: 12 cases of deadly fungus spreading at an alarming reported in Georgia
Mugshot photo of Brent Harris
Georgia doctor accused of illegally viewing confidential medical records
Kawana Jenkins
Fulton County detention officer accused of inappropriate behavior with inmate
DeKalb Police say a homeowner shot and killed an intruder early Thursday morning in Decatur.
Homeowner reportedly shoots, kills intruder in DeKalb County
police seize 20 kilos of cocaine in Douglas Co.
Police seize drugs worth $500K, guns and cash in Douglas County house

Latest News

Neighbors, businesses reject MARTA’s latest development plan of 5 Points station.
Neighbors, businesses reject MARTA’s latest Five Points development plan
Berkmar High School (background) and Lizandro Cabrera hospitalized (insert).
Gwinnett Co. student given ice for injury at school undergoes life-saving surgery
Body found in Athens-Clarke County woods identified as that of missing woman
Qcells supplier to invest $147M in new Cartersville manufacturing facility