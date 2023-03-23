Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Braves closer Iglesias headed to IL with inflamed shoulder

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias (26) throws in the fourth inning of a spring...
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias (26) throws in the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in North Port, Fla., Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Atlanta Braves closer Raisel Iglesias will open the season on the injured list due to right shoulder inflammation, the team said Thursday.

The Braves say an MRI showed the right-hander has “low-grade” inflammation and will not throw for seven days.

Iglesias was expected to move into the closer’s role after Kenley Jansen signed with the Boston Red Sox. Iglesias, 33, had a combined 17 saves last season for the Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta.

With the Braves, Iglesias allowed only one earned run in 28 appearances for a 0.34 ERA with one save while serving mainly in a set-up role for Jansen.

Left-hander A.J. Minter and right-hander Joe Jiménez, acquired from Detroit in the offseason, are among the candidates to handle save situations at the start of the season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This 2016 photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a...
CDC: 12 cases of deadly fungus spreading at an alarming reported in Georgia
Mugshot photo of Brent Harris
Georgia doctor accused of illegally viewing confidential medical records
Kawana Jenkins
Fulton County detention officer accused of inappropriate behavior with inmate
DeKalb Police say a homeowner shot and killed an intruder early Thursday morning in Decatur.
Homeowner reportedly shoots, kills intruder in DeKalb County
police seize 20 kilos of cocaine in Douglas Co.
Police seize drugs worth $500K, guns and cash in Douglas County house

Latest News

Atlanta Braves players pose for a photo after they clinched their fifth consecutive NL East...
Braves ranked No. 2 most ‘in-demand ticket’ ahead of 2023 MLB season
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright throws during the first inning of the team's...
Braves still hopeful Wright has time to be ready for season
The Atlanta Braves won the World Series last year.
Atlanta Braves ceasing 2023 season-ticket sales due to high demand
The Battery at Truist Park
MLB sets up local media group, could broadcast 17 teams