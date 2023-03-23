Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Cat saved after getting stuck on overpass ledge

A cat was rescued after getting stuck on an interstate highway overpass ledge in San Antonio. (Source: Facebook/San Antonio Animal Care Services)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CNN) - A cat-astrophe was averted in San Antonio when a cat was rescued after getting stuck on an interstate highway overpass ledge last week.

A passerby reported the cat was trapped.

Two animal control workers came, won his trust and picked him up.

The cat has been named “Stunt Devil Bridges.”

He was checked out and found to be in good health except for an apparent respiratory infection.

He’s now available for adoption at the City of San Antonio’s Animal Care Services Shelter.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot photo of Brent Harris
Georgia doctor accused of illegally viewing confidential medical records
Kawana Jenkins
Fulton County detention officer accused of inappropriate behavior with inmate
police seize 20 kilos of cocaine in Douglas Co.
Police seize drugs worth $500K, guns and cash in Douglas County house
File photo
Bill for $6,500 vouchers creeps toward Georgia House passage
Next week voters will elect Mableton’s first-ever Mayor and city council.
Mableton election results: mayor’s race, 3 council seats head for runoff

Latest News

Billy Chestnut survived after his Barrow County home blew up in March.
Daughter of home explosion survivor says he is recovering in ICU
A cat was rescued after getting stuck on an interstate highway overpass ledge in San Antonio.
STILLS: Cat saved from overpass in Texas
File image
GBI investigates after body found in Athens
In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS...
US denies Chinese claim it drove away American destroyer