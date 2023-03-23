Positively Georgia
Chef Jernard Wells on new restaurant, cookbook, healthy cooking tips

“The Family Chef,” Jernard loves using food to promote positive family images.
Chef Jernard Wells
Chef Jernard Wells(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Chef Jernard Wells is an award-winning TV host, celebrity chef and best-selling author of “Southern Inspired: More than 100 Delicious Dishes from My American Table to Yours”.

Wells sat down with Atlanta News First to talk about his new book, recipes, and what to expect at the Georgia Food & Wine Festival which begins Thursday in Marietta.

Wells is currently the host of “New Soul Kitchen” and “New Soul Kitchen Remix” on CLEO TV. He is a contributor on “The Best Things I Ever Ate” on Cooking Channel and on “Food Fantasies” on Oprah Winfrey Network. He is well known from numerous Food Network shows over the years.  

Wells has also worked with Tyler Perry, NBA star Brandon Ingram, Lady Antebellum, New Edition & BBD. 

All 6 of his books, sauces and spices are available on www.HauteCuisine.store

To stay up to date on the latest from Wells, follow him on Instagram @chefjernard

