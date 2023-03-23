Positively Georgia
College Park to host citywide community clean-up on March 25

(WWNY)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of College Park will host a community clean-up event in partnership with a national non-profit organization Keep America Beautiful on March 25, according to a news release from the city.

“We are so excited to focus our efforts on helping College Park become cleaner! This unique behavioral program helps educate the community on how to build and maintain clean neighborhoods,” said Frances Kennedy, Executive Director of Keep College Park Beautiful.

Several groups of volunteers will join in the city-wide clean-up beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday and each group will select a neighborhood in College Park to focus on. Once the efforts are complete in their respective neighborhoods and communities, the volunteer groups will return to City Hall as the final clean-up site.

“This event will not only beautify our city but will serve to unite all of College Park around our core values of service and advancement,” said College Park Mayor Bianca Motley Broom.

The public is invited to attend, and anyone can become a group leader to form their own groups of 5 to 10 participants. Information can be submitted to fkennedy@collegeparkga.com.

