Fatal Marietta shooting under investigation

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(MGN)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed outside a Marietta apartment on Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to the area of the 2700 block of Hammonton Road around 7:30 after reports of a shooting.

Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound lying outside of an apartment door. The individual has not been identified by officials.

Detectives with the Cobb County Major Crimes Unit also responded to investigate.

The shooting remains under investigation.

