First Alert Forecast: Dry and warm end to the workweek; Some weekend showers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We are on the cusp of a nice warm-up in north Georgia. Patchy fog is possible early Thursday, but it will lift and the temperature will soar into the upper 70s to low 80s during the afternoon with mostly sunny skies and a warm southwest breeze.

Patchy fog may redevelop late Thursday night as the temperature falls into the upper 50s to low 60s by dawn on Friday. We’ll warm again to near 80 on Friday with partly sunny afternoon skies. It will stay dry and mild Friday evening as the temperature settles through the 70s into the 60s overnight.

First Alert for showers/storms possible Saturday morning

The best chance of rain on Saturday is in the morning as a front approaches from the west. Rain and thunderstorms may move in before dawn and stick around until between 8-10 am. There’s a low chance that some of the storms are strong to severe mainly west of I-85. Dry skies are ahead for Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

The Storm Prediction Center has put parts of our area under a marginal risk for severe storms. (Atlanta News First)

Rain will move in early morning and linger through lunchtime. (Atlanta News First)

It will stay mild Saturday night into Sunday. The forecast for the end of the week is tricky - rain may return for part of Sunday. Right now, we have a 40% chance of rain, mainly in the afternoon/evening, but it’s a forecast that you should watch closely if you have outdoor plans. We may have to add a First Alert if it trends any wetter.

There is a First Alert for rain on Monday. It’s a few days away, but the potential exists for moderate to heavy downpours and some t-storms. Overall, it turns cooler in the middle of next week.

