FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 a.m.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Watch out for patchy fog as you drive to work this morning; Otherwise, it will be a great afternoon with sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

Thursday’s summary

High - 81°

Normal high - 68°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

We’re seeing patchy, dense fog this morning, especially east of Atlanta, which has led to a Dense Fog Advisory. The fog is expected to dissipate quickly after sunrise with mostly sunny skies this afternoon! It will be a nice end to the week with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s today and Friday.

Dense Fog Advisory until 10 AM (Atlanta News First)

FIRST ALERT for rain Saturday morning

Rain and isolated storms will move into north Georgia Saturday morning, which is a First Alert. While your plans will be impacted Saturday morning, it will be dry with sunshine after lunch Saturday.

Forecast map for Saturday morning (Atlanta News First)

More rain next week

Sunday will be mostly dry with scattered rain moving back into north Georgia Sunday evening through Monday.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.