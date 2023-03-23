Positively Georgia
GBI investigates after body found in Athens

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a body was found Tuesday morning in Athens.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department says around 10:40 a.m. on March 21, officers located a body in a wooded area near Maple Forge Drive and Lavender Road.

At this time, the identity of the person has not been confirmed. The body will be sent to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy to determine the cause of death and identity.

The investigation is ongoing.

