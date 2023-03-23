Gov. Kemp signs Senate Bill 140 into law

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Kemp has signed a bill banning some gender-affirming healthcare for minors into law.

Senate Bill 140 would criminalize doctors who provide gender-affirming healthcare to minors. The law extended beyond surgeries to include hormone replacement therapy. The bill would still allow doctors to prescribe puberty blockers.

Opponents of the law say LGBTQ youth are more likely to commit suicide than others and that the law restricts access to essential care.

Supporters, including sponsor Sen. Carden Summers, say minors can’t make the decision to affirm their gender.

“We want them to make their own decision after 18 years old, they can make their own decision after 18 years old,” said Summers.

RELATED STORIES

Bill banning gender-affirming care passes another legislative hurdle

Another day of waiting for supporters and opponents of transgender care bill

Georgia Senate bill bans some transgender care for youth

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.