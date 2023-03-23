Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Gov. Kemp signs Senate Bill 140 into law

(MGN)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Kemp has signed a bill banning some gender-affirming healthcare for minors into law.

Senate Bill 140 would criminalize doctors who provide gender-affirming healthcare to minors. The law extended beyond surgeries to include hormone replacement therapy. The bill would still allow doctors to prescribe puberty blockers.

Opponents of the law say LGBTQ youth are more likely to commit suicide than others and that the law restricts access to essential care.

Supporters, including sponsor Sen. Carden Summers, say minors can’t make the decision to affirm their gender.

“We want them to make their own decision after 18 years old, they can make their own decision after 18 years old,” said Summers.

RELATED STORIES

Bill banning gender-affirming care passes another legislative hurdle

Another day of waiting for supporters and opponents of transgender care bill

Georgia Senate bill bans some transgender care for youth

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This 2016 photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a...
CDC: 12 cases of deadly fungus spreading at an alarming reported in Georgia
Mugshot photo of Brent Harris
Georgia doctor accused of illegally viewing confidential medical records
Kawana Jenkins
Fulton County detention officer accused of inappropriate behavior with inmate
DeKalb Police say a homeowner shot and killed an intruder early Thursday morning in Decatur.
Homeowner reportedly shoots, kills intruder in DeKalb County
police seize 20 kilos of cocaine in Douglas Co.
Police seize drugs worth $500K, guns and cash in Douglas County house

Latest News

Day 1 of 2016 Democratic National Convention is in the books
Don’t pick Atlanta for DNC 2024, Midwest political leaders tell Biden
Former President Jimmy Carter
Jimmy Carter: Full video and photo coverage
Georgia State Capitol
Georgia Senate unveils new mental health bill at late hour
FILE - Attorney M. Evan Corcoran arrives at federal court in Washington, July 22, 2022. (AP...
Trump lawyer ordered to turn over Mar-a-Lago case documents