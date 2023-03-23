Grindr to offer users free at-home HIV testing kits

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Grindr, a popular LGBTQ+ dating app has announced a new section in its app that offers users a chance to request a free-at-home HIV test.

Grindr which reports 12 million users nationwide announced its partnership with project “TakeMeHome”, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Emory University, and Building Healthy Online Communtiies to offer the free tests.

“This project is based on research that showed this type of HIV self-testing is effective and cost-saving. Multiple studies have demonstrated the value of self-testing for increasing the frequency of HIV testing, identifying new diagnoses, and reaching people who reported that they have never previously tested for HIV. The new TTMH program expands on a prior program where CDC, Emory, BHOC, and other partners distributed 100,000 free HIV self-tests in eight months. The outreach was conducted as part of CDC’s Together campaign and effectively reached priority populations, 26% of whom reported never having tested for HIV.”

In order to receive the the test users will need to provide their name, address, and phone number.

Users can receive a maximum of two tests, which are provided by the CDC.

According to the CDC, more than 30,000 people in the U.S. received an HIV diagnosis in 2020. Health officials remind people that an HIV diagnosis is not a death sentence. More people living with HIV are living normal lives due to advancements in treatments.

In the kit, you will find FDA-approved OraQuick devices that uses mouth swabs and it only takes 20 minutes to get your results.

The app will then allow users to get reminders where they can set up a three or six month reminder to get tested for HIV.

The CDC recommends those ages 13 to 64 get tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care.

