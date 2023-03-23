Positively Georgia
Hall County man had 300 images of child porn on his phone, deputies say

Daniel Allen McFalls
Daniel Allen McFalls(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 27-year-old Buford man was arrested Wednesday after Hall County deputies recovered hundreds of child porn images on his cell phone.

According to deputies, when Daniel Allen McFalls’s phone was dropped off at a repair shop in Gwinnett County on Oct. 20, 2022, an employee reported to Gwinnett Police that he saw pornographic images of children during repairs.

When investigators with the Gwinnett Police Department learned McFalls lived in Hall County, they turned over the case to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office recovered the cell phone in early November 2022, obtained a search warrant for the device, and began forensic processing of the phone.

On the cell phone, investigators found at least 300 still photos of children, believed to be between the ages of 1 and 14, engaged in sexually explicit activity.

McFalls was arrested on March 22, and charged with felony sexual exploitation of a minor.

McFalls is being held in jail without bond.

