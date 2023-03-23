Positively Georgia
How will the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate hike impact you?

The Federal Reserve announced a seventh straight interest rate hike Wednesday.
By Karli Barnett
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Federal Reserve announced a seventh straight interest rate hike Wednesday. It is going to affect anyone looking to borrow money like a homebuyer.

Basically, borrowing money just got more expensive. However, the goal is to go through this temporarily in order to combat “stubborn” inflation.

Janique Johnson just closed on her five-bedroom home in South Fulton. But she said it was a much different picture than when she bought her 1st home in 2019

“My rate before was in the low 2s and now I’m in the 5s,” Johnson said.”I did have to come out of pocket a little bit more. And based on the interest rate, my purchasing power and the amount that I would’ve been approved for in a different rate environment was significantly lower than when I purchased my first home.”

Daniel Pizarro is a business adviser and says the insolvency of banks like Silicon Valley Bank is still top of mind.

“The first mandate for the Fed is to control inflation,” Pizzaro said.

Here’s what he says you at home need to consider now in light of the latest increase.

“Try to minimize your debt. Try to minimize your interest rate also through things we can do like credit cards, or like a loan that you don’t need, stuff like that. Before getting into a loan it’s important to understand that you can make the payment.”

Pizarro says to keep in mind what we are experiencing is unchartered territory. they may have to raise the rate again, but it is too soon to tell.

Deadly fungus spreading at an alarming rate, CDC says
Police: Man stole $15K while store clerk died from a medical emergency
