‘Life Beyond Likes’ Author Isa Watson talks managing life through digital age

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Isa Watson is the founder and CEO of Squad and author of “Life Beyond Likes”.

Watson told Atlanta News First that Squad is emerging as the app of choice for gen-z to talk to their close friends everyday.

In her new book “Life Beyond Likes”, Watson raises awareness about how social media has impacted our daily lives, self-worth, and real life relationships.

Watson will hold a book signing event in Atlanta at 44th & 3rd Bookseller on March 23 at 6 p.m. ET.

During the event, Isa will offer tips for burnout check-ins, tips for getting over being addicted to the “likes” on social media and how to make meaningful, in-person connections.

Isa will also talk about her experience on becoming a skydiver and what drove her to pursue the sport.

