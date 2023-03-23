Local TikTok creators fear a possible ban on the popular app

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The CEO of TikTok, a popular Chinese-owned social media app, testified before U.S. lawmakers on Thursday over fears about data security, user safety, and the company’s relationship with the Chinese Communist Party.

One in three Americans use TikTok – about 150 million people. The app’s owner, ByteDance, is based in Beijing and thus would be subject to laws requiring them to share data with the Chinese government, a fact U.S. officials fear could put American data at risk.

Shou Zi Chew, the CEO of TikTok, told the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday that the app does not misuse the data it obtains.

“We actually do not believe we collect more data than any other social media company out there,” he said before the panel.

“Has ByteDance spied on Americans at the direction of the Chinese Communist Party?” asked Rep. Neal Dunn, (R) – Florida.

“No,” replied Chew simply.

Lawmakers also expressed concern over the type of content TikTok pushes to American users, claiming it is often alarmist and exaggerated. Chew couldn’t answer one lawmaker’s question about what percentage of content on the app would be considered “harmful” to users.

“I would need to follow up with my team and get back to you on that if that’s okay?” said Chew in response.

TikTok has already been banned on federal government devices.

But users of the app, which includes two-thirds of American youth, say it creates a sense of community and togetherness, and many of the app’s most ardent users are finding ways to make a living off it.

“TikTok has become this conglomerate of information,” said singer Kaelyn Kastle, who at 24 years old already has 3 million followers on the app and has managed to make her following profitable.

“It’s surpassed content creation to the next level of where I think the future is going,” she added. “Stopping it now while it’s growing so substantially is going to be devastating for a lot of us, because a lot of us, most of our income is coming from TikTok.”

Kastle and other influencers have also managed to support families with their online earnings. She doesn’t think a TikTok ban will happen but is keeping a close eye on what happens during this week’s hearings.

The White House has told TikTok it has to divest from parent-company ByteDance or face a total ban on U.S. soil. Other companies have implemented varying restrictions on the app. It’s fully banned in India and is restricted in the European Union, New Zealand, Australia, the Netherlands, and more.

