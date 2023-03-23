Positively Georgia
Man arrested in connection with April 2022 College Park murder

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested in connection with an April 2022 murder at a barbershop in College Park.

Rontavius Deon Holt was arrested March 23 in Clayton County. He allegedly took part in a shootout at a barbershop on the 5400 block of West Fayetteville Road Apr. 2, 2022. The shootout killed Anthony McClain, who was not involved in the shootout.

Holt is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime. He is the second person who has been arrested in connection with the murder; Jaimonnie Watsins-Causey was arrested in Florida July 16, 2022 and charged with the same charges that Holt now faces.

Clayton County Police are still looking for Jamoriyan Keon’Tai Eutsey. Eutsey is wanted for felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime. Police are also seeking help in identifying two other persons of interest.

