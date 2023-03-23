Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for aggravated stalking

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Carroll County man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison without parole for aggravated stalking.

The aggravated stalking charges stem from two incidents in April 2022. Davoric Tilman violated a restraining order against an ex-girlfriend by visiting her residence twice that month.

The pair dated from 2016 to 2019, but after the victim broke off the relationship, Tilman began harassing her, eventually going to her workplace and telling her coworkers he would find her and kill her.

That incident led to a conviction for terroristic threats in 2020, a condition of probation and a permanent restraining order. Tilman’s visits to her residence were in violation of that order.

Tilman was sentenced to 10 years in prison without the possibility of parole followed by 10 years probation. Tilman’s multiple felony convictions allowed the judge to impose the sentence without parole.

