Mattie’s Call issued for missing 47-year-old Clayton County woman

Pamela Turner
Pamela Turner(Clayton County Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Mattie’s Call has been issued for a missing 47-year-old Clayton County woman.

On Wednesday around 11:35 p.m., officers responded to Nina Court in Jonesboro in reference to a missing person. Upon arrival, they met with a man who reported that Pamela Turner left the residence and had not returned. He said Turner does not leave without speaking to her family, which is unusual behavior.

Officers canvassed the area in an attempt to locate Turner but were unsuccessful.

Turner has been diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia. She was last seen wearing black/gray legging pants and a black/gray shirt. Her direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone with information on Pamela Turner’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.

