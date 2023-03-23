Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Murdaugh’s Colleton Co. property, scene of double murder, sold

The property, commonly referred to as the Moselle property, was the site of the double murder...
The property, commonly referred to as the Moselle property, was the site of the double murder of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh on June 7, 2021.
By Dylan Leatherwood and Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Newly filed documents show the sale of the Murdaugh’s Colleton County property has been finalized at two-thirds of the original listing price.

The property, commonly referred to as the Moselle property, was the site of the double murder of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh on June 7, 2021.

Now that property is going to have new owners: James Ayer and Jeffery Godley, the deed documents, which were filed Wednesday, state.

They bought the over 1,700-acre property for more than $2.6 million. It was originally listed for $3.9 million, our sister station in Greenville reports.

The property includes a 5,275 sq. ft. home, guest cottage, equipment shed, fishpond, shooting range and kennels.

Most of the money from the sale will go toward settlements the Murdaugh family is named in.

Related: Murdaugh’s Moselle property is about to sell. Here’s where the money will go

Alex Murdaugh was convicted of killing Paul and Maggie on the Moselle property earlier this month.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This 2016 photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a...
CDC: 12 cases of deadly fungus spreading at an alarming reported in Georgia
DeKalb Police say a homeowner shot and killed an intruder early Thursday morning in Decatur.
Homeowner reportedly shoots, kills intruder in DeKalb County
Whataburger to open newest location in Gwinnett County
Gov. Kemp signs Senate Bill 140 into law
Berkmar High School (background) and Lizandro Cabrera hospitalized (insert).
Gwinnett student given ice for injury at school undergoes life-saving surgery

Latest News

2 dogs die in apartment fire in Clayton County
‘I’m so scared...’ : Local family concerned about SB 140 becoming law
Apartment fire
2 dogs die in apartment fire in Clayton County
Kye Little, a transgender man, says he is concerned for the future of his son, who also...
‘I’m so scared...’ : Local family concerned about SB 140 becoming law
Bidders pack Liberty Auction to buy items from Murdaugh’s estate
Bidders pack Liberty Auction to buy items from Murdaugh’s estate