Police investigate double shooting on Grant Street in southeast Atlanta

Overnight shooting scene on Grant Street in southeast Atlanta.
Overnight shooting scene on Grant Street in southeast Atlanta.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after two people were shot overnight in southeast Atlanta.

Police received a call around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night about a man and woman being shot on Grant Street. Upon arrival, they found two people were in a car when they were shot by someone in another moving vehicle.

Atlanta Police say the female victim got out of the car and went into the Atlanta Ink tattoo parlor nearby for assistance.

The man was shot in the thigh and the woman was shot in the foot. They were both taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

It is undetermined at this time if the victims were the intended target.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

