Police search for suspected prostitutes in Georgia father’s death

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has filed arrest warrants for a pair of suspected prostitutes connected to Nathan Millard’s death and disappearance.

Police are searching for Tabbetha Barner and Tiffany Ann Guidry for their involvement in Millard’s death investigation.

According to police, Barner has an active arrest warrant for prostitution and failure to seek assistance. Guidry has an active arrest warrant for unlawful disposal of human remains, prostitution, and failure to seek assistance.

On March 20, police announced that the man previously arrested for using Nathan Millard’s debit card is now facing upgraded charges for allegedly improperly disposing of the Georgia businessman’s body.

According to Baton Rouge police, 45-year-old Derrick Perkins was charged with unlawful disposal of remains, obstruction of justice, simple criminal damage to property, and failure to seek assistance.

Nathan Millard was found dead on March 6 after his family reported him missing for nearly two weeks. The 42-year-old father was in Louisiana on what was supposed to be a business trip.

An autopsy found no signs of trauma to Millard’s body, and his family was told his death was likely from a drug overdose, officials say.

