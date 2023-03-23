Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Police search for suspected prostitutes in Georgia father’s death

Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber(WAFB)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has filed arrest warrants for a pair of suspected prostitutes connected to Nathan Millard’s death and disappearance.

Police are searching for Tabbetha Barner and Tiffany Ann Guidry for their involvement in Millard’s death investigation.

According to police, Barner has an active arrest warrant for prostitution and failure to seek assistance. Guidry has an active arrest warrant for unlawful disposal of human remains, prostitution, and failure to seek assistance.

On March 20, police announced that the man previously arrested for using Nathan Millard’s debit card is now facing upgraded charges for allegedly improperly disposing of the Georgia businessman’s body.

According to Baton Rouge police, 45-year-old Derrick Perkins was charged with unlawful disposal of remains, obstruction of justice, simple criminal damage to property, and failure to seek assistance.

Nathan Millard was found dead on March 6 after his family reported him missing for nearly two weeks. The 42-year-old father was in Louisiana on what was supposed to be a business trip.

An autopsy found no signs of trauma to Millard’s body, and his family was told his death was likely from a drug overdose, officials say.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Man charged with improperly disposing body of missing Georgia father

Police seek man for questioning in Nathan Millard’s case

Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected

Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge

Walton County native reported missing in Louisiana

Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This 2016 photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a...
CDC: 12 cases of deadly fungus spreading at an alarming reported in Georgia
Mugshot photo of Brent Harris
Georgia doctor accused of illegally viewing confidential medical records
Kawana Jenkins
Fulton County detention officer accused of inappropriate behavior with inmate
DeKalb Police say a homeowner shot and killed an intruder early Thursday morning in Decatur.
Homeowner reportedly shoots, kills intruder in DeKalb County
police seize 20 kilos of cocaine in Douglas Co.
Police seize drugs worth $500K, guns and cash in Douglas County house

Latest News

23 protestors appear in court
8 defendants denied bond for public safety training center protests
A cold case that has haunted Georgia for decades has finally been solved.
1996 murder of UGA student’s baby finally solved
Neighbors, businesses reject MARTA’s latest development plan of 5 Points station.
Neighbors, businesses reject MARTA’s latest Five Points development plan
Berkmar High School (background) and Lizandro Cabrera hospitalized (insert).
Gwinnett Co. student given ice for injury at school undergoes life-saving surgery