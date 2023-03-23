Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Police: Missing mom, daughter found dead in rural area

Authorities say 27-year-old Meshay Melendez and her 7-year-old daughter, Layla Stewart, were...
Authorities say 27-year-old Meshay Melendez and her 7-year-old daughter, Layla Stewart, were last seen on the morning of March 12.(Family photo)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - The Vancouver Police Department says the bodies of a missing mother and daughter have been found in a rural area on Wednesday.

The mother, 27-year-old Meshay Melendez, and her 7-year-old daughter, Layla Stewart, were last seen on the morning of March 12. A car that police believe belonged to Melendez was found a short distance from the Vancouver Mall over the weekend.

On March 19, police arrested Kirkland Warren, a person of interest in their disappearance and ex-boyfriend of Melendez. He is facing charges of tampering with a witness, violation of domestic violence orders and possession of a firearm.

Police believe Warren was the last person Melendez and Layla were with before they disappeared.

On Wednesday, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the girls’ bodies were discovered after a caller told them that “two life-sized mannequins” were seen just off the road and down an embankment.

Authorities said family members of Melendez and Layla have been notified.

According to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office, the girls’ cause of death and manner are currently pending.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot photo of Brent Harris
Georgia doctor accused of illegally viewing confidential medical records
Kawana Jenkins
Fulton County detention officer accused of inappropriate behavior with inmate
A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24, 2021, in...
Lawmakers push to remove Stone Mountain Park’s Confederate designation
Georgia Anti-Trans Bill
Georgia Senate passes ban on ‘gender-affirming’ surgeries for transgender youth
Troopers said the motorcycle drove from US Route 19 onto Youngs Monument Road and back onto US...
19-year-old, juvenile passenger die in motorcycle crash with log truck during police pursuit

Latest News

1975 Campbellton Rd. SW
Police: Man stole $15K while store clerk suffered a medical emergency
Eric Alamia and Tyler Tremaine Gibbons
Men wanted for armed robbery, kidnapping in Floyd County
Roswell fire investigation
Fire at Roswell home under investigation
Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police find vehicle of Denver school shooting suspect