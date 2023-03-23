Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Qcells supplier to invest $147M in new Cartersville manufacturing facility

The new manufacturing facility will create more than 160 new jobs in the city of Cartersville.
Solar panels (MGN)
Solar panels (MGN)(MGN)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp says Hanwha Advanced Materials Georgia, Inc. (HAGA), a manufacturer of lightweight advanced materials for sustainable technology, will invest an estimated $147 million in a new manufacturing facility to supply the Qcells facility in Cartersville, creating more than 160 new jobs.

“Georgia is leading the nation in attracting next generation jobs,” Governor Kemp said in a statement. “Since we first welcomed Qcells to our state in 2018, we’ve announced more than 4,000 related jobs for hardworking Georgians. We’re proud that Hanwha Advanced Materials is adding to that growing number as it becomes a valued member of the Bartow County community.”

According to a news release, Hanwha Advanced Materials Georgia, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hanwha Group and will supply Qcells with encapsulant film. These materials are used in solar cells to ensure long-term panel durability. HAGA will be the only company in the United States manufacturing solar encapsulants.

“The products we make are an important piece of the clean energy supply chain puzzle, and we are excited to meet this need,” Inhwan Kim, CEO of Hanwha Advanced Materials, said in a statement. “Building our cutting-edge, advanced materials in Georgia will not only create new careers in solar but help bring more affordable, reliable clean energy to customers across the country.”

HAGA will construct a new manufacturing facility located at Highland 75 Corporate/Industrial Park, a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) certified site in the city of Cartersville. The facility is predicted to come online in Summer 2024. The company will be hiring for engineers and line operators. Interested individuals can learn more about working at HAGA by visiting www.hwam.co.kr.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot photo of Brent Harris
Georgia doctor accused of illegally viewing confidential medical records
Kawana Jenkins
Fulton County detention officer accused of inappropriate behavior with inmate
FILE - This 2016 photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a...
Deadly fungus spreading at an alarming rate, CDC says
police seize 20 kilos of cocaine in Douglas Co.
Police seize drugs worth $500K, guns and cash in Douglas County house
File photo
Bill for $6,500 vouchers creeps toward Georgia House passage

Latest News

DeKalb Police say a homeowner shot and killed an intruder early Thursday morning in Decatur.
Homeowner reportedly shoots, kills intruder in DeKalb County
Georgia State Capitol
Georgia Senate unveils new mental health bill at late hour
The scene of a shooting on Peachcrest Road in Decatur.
Homeowner reportedly shoots, kills intruder in DeKalb County
Kameron Jackson, 15, and Zyion Charles, 12 were killed in a shooting on Atlanta's 17th Street...
Police arrest 3 more suspects in shooting that killed 2 youths in Midtown Atlanta