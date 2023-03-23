Qcells supplier to invest $147M in new Cartersville manufacturing facility

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp says Hanwha Advanced Materials Georgia, Inc. (HAGA), a manufacturer of lightweight advanced materials for sustainable technology, will invest an estimated $147 million in a new manufacturing facility to supply the Qcells facility in Cartersville, creating more than 160 new jobs.

“Georgia is leading the nation in attracting next generation jobs,” Governor Kemp said in a statement. “Since we first welcomed Qcells to our state in 2018, we’ve announced more than 4,000 related jobs for hardworking Georgians. We’re proud that Hanwha Advanced Materials is adding to that growing number as it becomes a valued member of the Bartow County community.”

According to a news release, Hanwha Advanced Materials Georgia, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hanwha Group and will supply Qcells with encapsulant film. These materials are used in solar cells to ensure long-term panel durability. HAGA will be the only company in the United States manufacturing solar encapsulants.

“The products we make are an important piece of the clean energy supply chain puzzle, and we are excited to meet this need,” Inhwan Kim, CEO of Hanwha Advanced Materials, said in a statement. “Building our cutting-edge, advanced materials in Georgia will not only create new careers in solar but help bring more affordable, reliable clean energy to customers across the country.”

HAGA will construct a new manufacturing facility located at Highland 75 Corporate/Industrial Park, a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) certified site in the city of Cartersville. The facility is predicted to come online in Summer 2024. The company will be hiring for engineers and line operators. Interested individuals can learn more about working at HAGA by visiting www.hwam.co.kr.

