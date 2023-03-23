Homeowner reportedly shoots, kills intruder in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A deadly shooting investigation is underway Thursday morning in DeKalb County.

Officers responded to a person shot call around 5:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of Peachcrest Road in Decatur. Upon arrival, they learned a home invasion had taken place and the homeowner shot and killed an adult male inside the house who is believed to be the suspect.

The incident is under investigation. Atlanta News First will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as they become available.

