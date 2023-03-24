Positively Georgia
15-month-old child dies after being run over by car, police say

(Live 5 News)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 15-month-old child has died after being accidentally run over by a car.

The child was struck before 5:30 p.m. yesterday. Brittany Wallace, the child’s mother, was helping get the child into a car when the child walked behind the car as it backed out of a driveway. The driver of the car, Sierra Binion, unknowingly hit the child.

The boy was taken to Floyd Atrium Medical Center where he died.

No charges are expected to be filed.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

