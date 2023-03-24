15-month-old child dies after being run over by car, police say

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 15-month-old child has died after being accidentally run over by a car.

The child was struck before 5:30 p.m. yesterday. Brittany Wallace, the child’s mother, was helping get the child into a car when the child walked behind the car as it backed out of a driveway. The driver of the car, Sierra Binion, unknowingly hit the child.

The boy was taken to Floyd Atrium Medical Center where he died.

No charges are expected to be filed.

