Atlanta Eats: Best Comfort Soups in Atlanta

Cream of Asparagus and Potato Leek Soup | Chef Judi
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Soups are a natural choice to fight illness because they are easy for sensitive stomachs to digest, warm to soothe sore throats, and full of vitamin-rich vegetables and healing herbs and spices.

If you’re looking to warm up but don’t want to stay at home, Atlanta Eats’ Joey Weiss joined Atlanta News First anchor Lana Harris to talk about Atlanta’s best soups.

You can catch Atlanta Eats on Peachtree TV at 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

