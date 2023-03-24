Atlanta mayor establishes Public Safety Training Center Community Task Force
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mayor Andre Dickens has established the South River Forest and Public Safety Training Center Community Task Force to seek further community input and expert recommendations on the training center and surrounding green space.
The more than 40 Task Force members will be assigned to a specific subgroup to study and make recommendations in four areas:
- Parks & Green Space
- Visioning, Memorializing, and Repurposing the former Atlanta Prison Farm Site
- Sustainability and Resilience
- Police, Fire and E-911 Training Curriculum
“We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in our vital public safety needs and establish the largest park the City of Atlanta would own,” Mayor Dickens said in a statement. “I want the community at the head of the table, sharing their expertise and aspirations. I look forward to receiving recommendations which will continue to inform the training center and the parks, trails and community spaces our communities can be proud of.”
Initial members of the Community Task Force are as follows:
Attorney Gerald Griggs, Georgia NAACP
Bishop Kevin Strickland, Clergy
Blake Fortune, Community Member
Bonita Johnson, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Christopher Bruce, ACLU of Georgia
Cicely Garrett, Community Member
David Paull, CompostNow
Donna Stephens, Chattahoochee Brick Company
Douglas Blackmon, Author, Slavery by Another Name
Dr. Bryant Marks, AUC Staff, Morehouse College
Dr. Gerald Durley, Retired Pastor and Community Activist
Dr. LaToria Whitehead, LS White Group, LLC and Spelman College
Dr. Rashad Richey, Radio Personality
Dr. Volkan Topalli, Georgia State University
Dr. Yomi Noibi, Eco Action
George Dusenbury, Trust for Public Land
Greta G. deMayo, PATH Foundation Creator
Janese Coleman, Community Member
Jay Bassett, Retired EPA and Master Connector
Jill Savitt, National Center for Civil and Human Rights
Leo Smith, Interfaith Public Policy
Lewis Woodson, Community Leader and Park Advocate
Linda Adams, Community Member
Lisa Tuttle, Arts Exchange
Lynnette Reid, BeltLine, Inc.
Marc Bolden, Community Member
Michael Halicki, Park Pride
Michelle Blackmon, Grant Park Conservancy
Monica Thornton, The Nature Conservancy
Nina Cutler, Community Member
Rabbi Peter Berg, Clergy
Retired GSP John Prevost, Community Member
Rev. Gary Burke, Clergy
Robbie Hunter, Graymont Drive Neighborhood Association
Sabir Khan, Artist
Samyukth Shenbaga, Atlanta Regional Commission
Samuel Bacote, Community Member
Sheffield Hale, Atlanta History Center
Stacy Funderburke, The Conservation Club
Susan Evans, Atlanta Housing
Tsedey Betru, BeTru Consulting
Morieka Johnson, Community Member
The Community Task Force will begin meeting in April and provide an initial set of recommendations by July.
For more information on the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center and the South River Forest, click here.
RELATED STORIES:
- 8 defendants denied bond for public safety training center protests
- Protesters march to Police Foundation rallying against public safety training center
- Atlanta police say officers at training center were lawfully deputized
- EXCLUSIVE: GA Attorney General on what’s next for ‘Cop City’
- 23 face judge following protests at Atlanta Public Safety Training site
- Gov. Kemp calls violence at police training center ‘outrageous’
- Protest erupts after 23 arrested at site of the future Atlanta Training Facility
- Faith leaders speak out against Atlanta public safety training center
- Question of jurisdiction at planned training site raised at city council meeting
- DeKalb County Sheriff responds to protests at DeKalb County Jail
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.