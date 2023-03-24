Atlanta mother alleges daughter was sexually assaulted at McDonald’s

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The pain runs deep for a metro Atlanta mother who did not want to be identified for safety reasons.

She said her daughter was sexually assaulted and impregnated by a McDonald’s manager while working at the Loganville restaurant at 4638 Atlanta Highway.

“I was definitely blown away. My daughter didn’t even know. She didn’t know he had spent 8 years in prison,” The victim’s mother said. “She was definitely being groomed by him. He was selling her lies and dreams and making her think she was more adult than she was.”

According to a lawsuit filed against McDonald’s Corporation and the owners of the franchise, a 15-year-old girl was groomed and sexually assaulted by Jamira C. Sampson, a McDonald’s manager, a convicted felon, a registered sex offender, and a child molester.

The complaint claims the alleged incidents happened both on and off McDonald’s property.

“He is on the registry and it’s our understanding he is still in Georgia, and it is our understanding that the Loganville Police Department has an open case and is actively investigating,” Attorney Mel Hewitt.

Tiffanie Boyd with McDonald’s USA sent a statement to Atlanta News First. It says in part, “There is simply no place under the Golden Arches for the type of conduct alleged in this complaint, and it is deeply troubling to us all… I know how important it is that every restaurant fosters a culture of safety and care…”

McDonald’s owner and operator Bruce Vineyard sent a statement as well saying, “The allegations made in this lawsuit are disturbing, and this employee no longer works at our restaurant. My organization has always tried to be a place where everyone feels safe and respected when they come to work…”

“Because I know that my child was definitely groomed, I’m going to sit here and yell until I can’t yell no more. Fix it! Fix it! Vet your people,” the victim’s mother said.

Atlanta News First also tried reaching Jamira Sampson, but the person who answered the phone said he was not available for comment.

