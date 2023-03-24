Positively Georgia
Best Friends Animal Society saving the lives of cats and dogs in Atlanta

These cats and dogs are awaiting a second chance at a new life.
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Best Friends Animal Society in Atlanta is collaborating with shelters, rescue groups, and individuals across Georgia and the Southeast to save the lives the dogs and cats through adoption, foster, and transport programs.

Best Friends also funds and works with the “Good Mews” community cat program to spay and neuter and vaccinate community cats in Atlanta and the surrounding areas.

You can help by adopting, fostering volunteering, and advocating. Even if you cannot adopt, shelters are asking that you temporarily open your homes to foster a pet.

