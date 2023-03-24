Bidders pack Liberty Auction to buy items from Murdaugh’s estate

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - Bidders from hundreds of miles away, and some from our area, packed into Liberty Auction to get items from the Murdaugh’s estate.

Some people think that it’s absurd to pay as much money as some people are paying for what looks to be a normal household item. Others just want some belongings from the Murdaugh family.

“The tragedies that happened over there...it does feel weird buying their possessions but at the same time, I’m really just trying to buy it for the money and resell it. I know some people might come here to buy it to wear it or keep it in their house but I won’t be doing that,” said Tristen Burke.

For some, they say it wasn’t all about having a piece of the Murdaugh’s estate though they still spent the money.

“It is kinda weird I will say that. People were taking selfies on the couch. I did not take selfies on the couch. But I don’t know...got caught up in the action and had an opportunity to buy 10 of them so I bought 10 decoys,” said Ken Jackson, from Statesboro.

Some people drove 11 hours to be here, but people who live in our area made up a large part of the crowd.

“I knew a lot of people would be here trying to get their hands on stuff but I didn’t think it would be to this point. It’s insane.”

Even at 42,000 square feet, there wasn’t much empty space.

“When I got here, there was nowhere to park. I had to park across the street and walk across the street to get over here. And it’s hard to even breathe in there it’s so hot and congested it’s so many people in there.”

And many walked away with items that went for thousands of dollars.

“The amount of money that people are spending for this stuff is outrageous. I seen a dartboard go for $500 earlier.”

“Some of those guys were paying $17,000 for a plate.”

The Murdaugh’s story as evidence by the turnout is something that has stayed on the minds of many.

“I’ve watched the trial and I’ve seen the memes.”

But even with Alex Murdaugh a now convicted murderer who also admitted to financial crimes during his trial, the crowds kept coming until someone left the highest bidder.

At least one item sold for $10,000.

WTOC reached out to Liberty Auction for a total of how much the auction brought in. We will update this story if we get a response.

