Clayton PD to discuss Rainbow House sexual abuse case

Clayton County Child Advocacy Center Employees
Clayton County Child Advocacy Center Employees
By Jennifer Lifsey and Madeline Montgomery
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Police Department will be addressing the public Friday about the alleged sexual abuse that’s been happening at a youth shelter in Jonesboro.

It’s a place that’s supposed to nurture kids and teens who have already been abused, neglected, and abandoned.

So far, three employees from Rainbow House have been arrested after police say one employee sexually abused a child and two other employees covered it up.

Police say 25-year-old Caleb Randolph has been arrested and has a laundry list of charges against him, including child molestation, statutory rape, and two counts of sexual assault.

The Clayton County Police Department’s Human Trafficking Unit commander received an anonymous tip that Randolph had abused at least one child and that his mother and executive director of the rainbow house, Mia Kimber, helped cover it up with program director Monica Jones’ help.

Kimber and Jones have been arrested and charged as being a party to a number of crimes, as well as failure to report.

Clayton Police say more arrests could be forthcoming. They will hold a news conference on March 24 at 1 p.m. to share more information on the case.

