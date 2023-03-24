Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny, 80s today; Rain returns Saturday morning

By Rodney Harris
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Enjoy mostly sunny skies in metro Atlanta today with highs in the low 80s. Rain and isolated storms will return Saturday morning.

Friday’s summary

High - 82°

Normal high - 68°

Rain - 0%

What you need to know

Patchy fog is possible southwest of Atlanta, but unlike Thursday, it won’t be as dense or widespread. Temperatures are in the upper 50s to low 60s this morning and we’ll warm back into the 80s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Friday's forecast in Atlanta
Friday's forecast in Atlanta(Atlanta News First)

FIRST ALERT for rain, isolated storms Saturday morning

Rain and isolated storms will impact metro Atlanta Saturday morning through 9 a.m. By lunch Saturday, the rain will move out of metro Atlanta, so your afternoon and evening plans are in good shape.

Further south, scattered storms are expected to re-develop Saturday afternoon that may impact LaGrange, Griffin and Eatonton.

Forecast map for Saturday morning
Forecast map for Saturday morning(Atlanta News First)
Forecast map for Saturday afternoon
Forecast map for Saturday afternoon(Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This 2016 photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a...
CDC: 12 cases of deadly fungus spreading at an alarming reported in Georgia
DeKalb Police say a homeowner shot and killed an intruder early Thursday morning in Decatur.
Homeowner reportedly shoots, kills intruder in DeKalb County
Whataburger to open newest location in Gwinnett County
Gov. Kemp signs Senate Bill 140 into law
Berkmar High School (background) and Lizandro Cabrera hospitalized (insert).
Gwinnett student given ice for injury at school undergoes life-saving surgery

Latest News

Fred Campagna
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and dry Friday; Showers/storms Saturday morning
First Alert | Rain & Storms Saturday morning
First Alert | Rain & Storms Saturday morning
FIRST ALERT: Storms Saturday morning
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain returns this weekend
Warm & Sunny this Afternoon, Foggy Again Friday Morning
First Alert Forecast: Sunshine this Afternoon, Foggy Again Friday Morning