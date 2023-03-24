FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny, 80s today; Rain returns Saturday morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Enjoy mostly sunny skies in metro Atlanta today with highs in the low 80s. Rain and isolated storms will return Saturday morning.

Friday’s summary

High - 82°

Normal high - 68°

Rain - 0%

What you need to know

Patchy fog is possible southwest of Atlanta, but unlike Thursday, it won’t be as dense or widespread. Temperatures are in the upper 50s to low 60s this morning and we’ll warm back into the 80s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Friday's forecast in Atlanta (Atlanta News First)

FIRST ALERT for rain, isolated storms Saturday morning

Rain and isolated storms will impact metro Atlanta Saturday morning through 9 a.m. By lunch Saturday, the rain will move out of metro Atlanta, so your afternoon and evening plans are in good shape.

Further south, scattered storms are expected to re-develop Saturday afternoon that may impact LaGrange, Griffin and Eatonton.

Forecast map for Saturday morning (Atlanta News First)

Forecast map for Saturday afternoon (Atlanta News First)

