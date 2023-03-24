Positively Georgia
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and dry Friday; Showers/storms Saturday morning

ANF+ RECORDING
By Fred Campagna
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Atlanta - Patchy fog may develop late Thursday night as the temperature dips into the mid to upper 50s by sunrise on Friday. Any fog will lift or burn off pretty quickly on Friday, and the temperature will rise into the low 70s by lunchtime. It will continue warming into the upper 70s to low 80s with partly to mostly sunny afternoon skies.

The weather stays dry Friday evening, but there is a First Alert for a line of showers/storms that will move through north Georgia early Saturday. There is a low risk of strong to severe storms Saturday morning. The main risk is for straight-line damaging winds with heavy downpours and lightning. The risk of storms in the Atlanta Metro area is for an hour or two between 5-10 AM. We’ll continue to narrow the timeframe over the next 36 hours.

Strong to severe storms possible Saturday
Strong to severe storms possible Saturday(Atlanta News First)
The second half of the day is dry and awesome!
The second half of the day is dry and awesome!(Atlanta News First)

Low shower chances Sunday/Monday

Saturday afternoon looks mainly dry with a low chance of a passing shower/t-shower and highs near 80. Sunday is trending drier, and so is Monday. Look for highs in the upper 70s on Sunday and mid 70s on Monday.

Rain chances are increasing a bit on Tuesday with highs in the low 70s.

