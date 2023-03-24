Georgia teenagers take part in a global project to honor Holocaust survivors

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of the first signs of spring many of us see in Georgia is daffodils. There are dozens sprouting up around a temple in Cobb County but they are far from random.

“There were such a bright yellow and they were so pretty and everyone thought they were so cool because we planted them,” said Lilah, 7th Grade.

The Daffodil Project started in Georgia. Now, it is a global effort.

”The goal is to plant 1.5 million daffodils representing the 1.5 million children who died during the Holocaust,” said Rabbi Dr. Brad Levenberg with Temple Sinai.

There are a little over 800 thousand daffodils in more than 469 locations across the globe.

Some of those daffodils are standing tall outside of Temple Sinai.

”When we plant, we plant in November which is right around Kristallnacht, the night of broken glass. Then the daffodils bloom in the spring, right around Yom HaShoah or Holocaust Memorial Day,” said Rabbi Dr. Levenberg.

It is more than just planting flowers for many of these kids.

”Members of my family have lost loved their lives in the Holocaust,” said Lilah.

It is a form of action students can touch, a form of action they can see.

“It was kind of a way for me to honor them; remembering and acknowledging that they did lose their lives in the Holocaust,” said Lilah.

These daffodils are symbols of hope, reminders that we have to remember the horrors of history so we don’t repeat them.

“The survivors who go back and tell their stories to everyone...whenever we see these flowers, it is a good reminder that we need to keep these stories alive,” said Julia, 15 years old.

“We ultimately as human beings, are in a relationship with each other, we are in a relationship with the people who have come before us and those who come after,” said Rabbi Dr. Levenberg.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.