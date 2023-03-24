‘I’m so scared...’ : Local family concerned about SB 140 becoming law

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp signed Senate Bill 140 into law. The legislation bans some form of gender-affirming care for children under the age of 18.

The Governor released a statement saying: “As Georgians, parents, and elected leaders, it is our highest responsibility to safeguard the bright, promising futures of our kids, and SB 140 takes an important step in fulfilling that mission.”

One local family, however, does not see it that way.

Kye Little is a transgender man, and his 8-year-old son, Damien Reynolds, identifies as a transgender boy.

Reynolds, a third grader, loves math and animals.

“I want to be a doctor,” he said. “Or a dentist!”

Two years ago, his adoptive parents say Reynolds came to them wanting to be a big brother, instead of a big sister. They were supportive.

“I feel like the best big brother they could ever ask for,” he said about his two younger siblings.

Little, who said he has known he was transgender since age 13, is concerned about Gov. Kemp signing off on a bill that would ban hormone treatment for minors.

“I, personally, first started testosterone at either 15 or 16,” Little said. “It made a world of difference for me.”

Little feels his son is too young for anything like that now.

“He is only eight,” he said. “He seems very confident in who he is, but, also, we know things can change.”

Little does, however, consider the future.

“I’m so scared that one day he is going to feel the way I felt, and, you know, at 15, 16-- when we are comfortable giving him that treatment-- he’s going to have to continue suffering until at least 18,” Little says.

When asked if he was concerned people would think he is influencing his child’s decision, Little had this to say:

“The reason that so many people think that people force their kids to be trans, is because so many parents force their kids to be what they want them to be,” he says. “You know, I think it’s cool that we have something that we can relate on, but there is so much more we can relate on.”

State Senator Carden Summers, a Republican, sponsored the bill. He says the newly signed law is not meant to be against transgender people.

“This bill is simply a protection,” Summers told Atlanta News First. “We feel that no child should take life-altering hormones that would change your body structure and chemistry until they’re old enough to make that decision. We also feel like no child should have surgery that is completely irreversible.”

“It’s giving you time to make that decision,” he said. “And hopefully you make the right decision.”

Little and his wife said they will keep loving and supporting Damien in the meantime, no matter what.

“I don’t care who he is, as long as he’s loving and taking care of himself, and he’s not hurting other people. I just want him to be happy,” said Little.

It is important to note that the law still allows puberty blockers. Hormone-replacement therapy and surgeries are not. However, if someone has already started hormones, they can continue them.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.