Man shot dead at apartment building in Smyrna, police say

SMYRNA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is dead after being shot at an apartment building in Smyrna.

Police say they responded to the Alder Park Apartments around 7:50 p.m. and found a man shot in one of the apartments. They say the man was trying to break into the apartment. The apartment’s occupant, a woman, told him to leave and shot him when he refused. She has not been arrested at this time.

It does not appear that the two knew each other.

Police are investigating the incident.

