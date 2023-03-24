McLendon babies want to preserve historic Black hospital

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “If we erase our history, how do we really continue to tell our story,” said T. Dallas Smith.

Smith was born at McLendon Hospital in 1962. The dilapidated structure, as it stands today, was founded by Dr. Frederick Earl McLendon and his wife in the historic Hunter Hills neighborhood.

Opening in 1946 and operating into the 80′s, the hospital provided medical care to Atlanta’s Black community.

“These resources didn’t exist for this population at the time in Jim Crow era Atlanta,” said Charlie Paine, programs manager at ‘Historic Atlanta.’

Paine says there was only one other hospital like it nearby, Harris Memorial Hospital. The property is the last of three buildings that make up the McLendon Hospital complex.

“It’s becoming a dire situation that the entire memory of this hospital might be lost to a bulldozer,” he said.

“This is our history. It’s not their history, my history, or your history, it’s our history,” said David Yoakley Mitchell, executive director of ‘Atlanta Preservation Center.’

Yoakley says inquiries to the property’s owner haven’t been returned.

Right now, he says the plans are to “adaptively reuse” the structure. However, what that will look like is unclear and that’s not sitting well with McLendon babies.

“It’s just an investment for them, no ties no meaning behind it,” said Traci Sams.

Sams was born at McLendon in 1960.

“You can build a home anywhere, but do you have to take a piece of our history. That is the question,” said T. Dallas Smith.

Atlanta News First reached out to the property owner for comment, but haven’t heard anything back.

