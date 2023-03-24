Positively Georgia
MEET CEASAR: Lifeline Animal Project Pet of the week

LifeLine Animal Project is located at 3180 Presidential Dr, Atlanta, GA 30340.
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - LifeLine Animal Project cares for 40,000 animals annually and takes an innovative approach to tackle the root causes of animal homelessness.

According to its website, the organization is the first to ever achieve no-kill levels at the DeKalb and Fulton County Animal shelters.

If you are looking to add a furry friend like Caesar to your family, click here.



