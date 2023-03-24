Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Peachtree TV’s own Monica Pearson talks new show during Women’s History Month

Monica Pearson
Monica Pearson(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In honor of Women’s History Month Peachtree TV’s very own Monica Pearson has a special episode of “Monica Pearson One on One” airing this Sunday.

The special includes Georgia Tech’s performance of “Silenced Voices,” which is a concert that represents the voices of minorities and underrepresented groups.

Not only is there a special episode airing Sunday on Peachtree TV, but there is also a whole new season coming soon.

During the new season, Pearson sat down to talk to Jasmine Pigott who is a young musician and activist who has turned her passion for music into a form of social justice.

Also, when talking about the new season one big thing to hit on is the upcoming guests for the April show.

In April, we have Dolly Parton on the show. We traveled to Dollywood to interview Dolly as she kicked off the 2023 season at Dollywood.

We also have Kelly Hansen, the lead singer of Foreigner on the show in April among many other familiar faces.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This 2016 photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a...
CDC: 12 cases of deadly fungus spreading at an alarming reported in Georgia
Gov. Kemp signs Senate Bill 140 into law
DeKalb Police say a homeowner shot and killed an intruder early Thursday morning in Decatur.
Homeowner reportedly shoots, kills intruder in DeKalb County
Whataburger to open newest location in Gwinnett County
Kye Little, a transgender man, says he is concerned for the future of his son, who also...
‘I’m so scared...’ : Local family concerned about SB 140 becoming law

Latest News

Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade 2022
Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade 2022
Stranger Things Experience in Atlanta
Stranger Things Experience in Atlanta