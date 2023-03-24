Peachtree TV’s own Monica Pearson talks new show during Women’s History Month

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In honor of Women’s History Month Peachtree TV’s very own Monica Pearson has a special episode of “Monica Pearson One on One” airing this Sunday.

The special includes Georgia Tech’s performance of “Silenced Voices,” which is a concert that represents the voices of minorities and underrepresented groups.

Not only is there a special episode airing Sunday on Peachtree TV, but there is also a whole new season coming soon.

During the new season, Pearson sat down to talk to Jasmine Pigott who is a young musician and activist who has turned her passion for music into a form of social justice.

Also, when talking about the new season one big thing to hit on is the upcoming guests for the April show.

In April, we have Dolly Parton on the show. We traveled to Dollywood to interview Dolly as she kicked off the 2023 season at Dollywood.

We also have Kelly Hansen, the lead singer of Foreigner on the show in April among many other familiar faces.

