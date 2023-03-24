Police arrest Decatur man in connection to 2022 shooting death

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta law enforcement officers have arrested a man in connection with a Decatur murder in 2022.

According to police, 19-year-old Chris L Jackson shot and killed 40-year-old Tarvies Thomas on August 30, 2022, during an armed robbery on Bedevere Circle in Decatur.

Police say Jackson attempted to flee during the arrest but was captured by the K9 officer. Weapons were recovered during the arrest, police said.

Jackson is facing felony murder and armed robbery charges.

