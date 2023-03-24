Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Police arrest Decatur man in connection to 2022 shooting death

(Source: Tamer Knight/KSLA News 12)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta law enforcement officers have arrested a man in connection with a Decatur murder in 2022.

According to police, 19-year-old Chris L Jackson shot and killed 40-year-old Tarvies Thomas on August 30, 2022, during an armed robbery on Bedevere Circle in Decatur.

Police say Jackson attempted to flee during the arrest but was captured by the K9 officer. Weapons were recovered during the arrest, police said.

Jackson is facing felony murder and armed robbery charges.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kye Little, a transgender man, says he is concerned for the future of his son, who also...
‘I’m so scared...’ : Local family concerned about SB 140 becoming law
Gov. Kemp signs Senate Bill 140 into law
FILE - This 2016 photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a...
CDC: 12 cases of deadly fungus spreading at an alarming reported in Georgia
Berkmar High School (background) and Lizandro Cabrera hospitalized (insert).
Gwinnett student given ice for injury at school undergoes life-saving surgery
DeKalb Police say a homeowner shot and killed an intruder early Thursday morning in Decatur.
Homeowner reportedly shoots, kills intruder in DeKalb County

Latest News

2 dogs die in apartment fire in Clayton County
‘I’m so scared...’ : Local family concerned about SB 140 becoming law
Owen Jackson
Man shot, killed near South Bend Park in Atlanta identified
SafePath is a local organization that will eb represented at the festival
SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center hosts silent auction at Georgia Food & Wine Festival
SafePath is a local organization that will eb represented at the festival
SafePath Children's Advocacy Center hosting a silent auction at the Georgia Food & Wine Festival