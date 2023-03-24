Positively Georgia
Report names several Atlanta priests with “credible allegations of child abuse”

(WLBT)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A report several years in the making has named priests in the Archdiocese of Atlanta with “credible allegations of child abuse.”

The Archdiocese of Atlanta and Diocsese of Savannah agreed to a third-party review of “any records, files, documents, and reports concerning suspected child abuse in their possession” by the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council in 2019.

The review did not uncover allegations that could be “criminally pursued.” Few of the allegations have been considered in court. Some are outside the statute of limitations.

The report instead details historical sexual abuse and misconduct within the Archdiocese of Atlanta and Diocese of Savannah. It identifies 25 Atlanta priests and lay people and keeps 12 priests anonymous. It also names several individuals in the Diocese of Savannah.

You can read the entire report below.

